Gold weighing 6 kg seized near Pudukottai

An additional Static Surveillance Team seized 6.8 kilograms of gold jewellery that was being transported in a vehicle at Keeparai in Pudukottai Assembly constituency limits on Thursday.

The vehicle was proceeding towards Pudukottai from Pattukottai when the team stopped the vehicle and found gold jewellery kept in various boxes. They were apparently meant to be distributed to jewellery shops.

The team seized the valuables and handed it over to the Returning Officer of the Pudukottai Assembly Constituency. Official sources said the gold jewellery was seized to find out if there were any issues relating to Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax involved. A letter has been written to the Income Tax department following the seizure, the sources said adding that the seized valuables, worth ₹3.17 crore were deposited at the sub treasury office in Pudukottai.