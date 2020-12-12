Gold seized from three passengers

TIRUCHI

12 December 2020 20:37 IST

Officials of the Air Intelligence unit of Customs on Saturday seized about two kg of gold from three passengers in Tiruchi international airport.

Based on a tip-off, the officials conducted a surprise check of passengers. The officials seized about 1.12 kg of gold from Mohammed Sadiq of Porayar in Nagapattinam district and 896 grams of gold from Mohammed Ziauddin from Thanjavur, who came to Tiruchi from Dubai, and 152 grams of gold from Suresh of Cuddalore, who landed from Singapore. Further inquiry is on.

