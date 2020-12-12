Tiruchirapalli

Gold seized from three passengers

Officials of the Air Intelligence unit of Customs on Saturday seized about two kg of gold from three passengers in Tiruchi international airport.

Based on a tip-off, the officials conducted a surprise check of passengers. The officials seized about 1.12 kg of gold from Mohammed Sadiq of Porayar in Nagapattinam district and 896 grams of gold from Mohammed Ziauddin from Thanjavur, who came to Tiruchi from Dubai, and 152 grams of gold from Suresh of Cuddalore, who landed from Singapore. Further inquiry is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 8:41:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gold-seized-from-three-passengers/article33315516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY