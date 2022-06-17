Gold seized from passengers at airport

TIRUCHI

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 974.5 grams of gold smuggled by passengers and electronic goods at the international airport here on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence, the officials intercepted at the exit gate two passengers who arrived from Sharjah and Dubai by different flights. On personal search of the first passenger, the officials recovered 245 grams of 24 carat gold, valued at ₹12.62 lakh, extracted from paste-like material concealed in his undergarment.

On examination of the checked-in luggage of the second passenger, it was found that he had concealed gold in foil form inside laptops. The officials recovered 280 grams of 24 carat gold and electronic goods, totally valued at ₹28.11 lakh.

In a separate instance, nine pieces of gold bangles of 24 carat purity were found abandoned in the gents toilet in the immigration area at the arrival hall of the airport. The bangles weighing 449 grams, valued at ₹23.07 lakh, were recovered. A press release from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive, Tiruchi) said one passenger was arrested under the Customs Act. Further investigation was in progress.