May 22, 2022 18:38 IST

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit here seized two pieces of gold ingot that were found concealed inside the lavatory of IndiGo flight that arrived here from Singapore on Saturday. The seizure was effected based on specific input. A press release from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Tiruchi, said the total weight of the seized gold was 998 grams valued at ₹52.05 lakh. Further investigation was on.