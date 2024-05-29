ADVERTISEMENT

Gold seized from air passenger

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs Air Intelligence Unit officers, acting on specific intelligence, seized gold in paste form concealed by a passenger in his thighs under the knee caps worn by him after he landed at Tiruchi international airport from Singapore by Scoot Airlines in the early hours of Wednesday.

The officers also seized a gold chain of 24 karat purity concealed in his clothes. The total quantity of gold extracted from the paste form was 1,317.50 grams. The total value of the seized gold was put at ₹1.03 crore. The passenger was arrested and further investigation was in progress, said Customs sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US