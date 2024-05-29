Gold seized from air passenger

Customs Air Intelligence Unit officers, acting on specific intelligence, seized gold in paste form concealed by a passenger in his thighs under the knee caps worn by him after he landed at Tiruchi international airport from Singapore by Scoot Airlines in the early hours of Wednesday.

The officers also seized a gold chain of 24 karat purity concealed in his clothes. The total quantity of gold extracted from the paste form was 1,317.50 grams. The total value of the seized gold was put at ₹1.03 crore. The passenger was arrested and further investigation was in progress, said Customs sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.