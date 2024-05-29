GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold seized from air passenger

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs Air Intelligence Unit officers, acting on specific intelligence, seized gold in paste form concealed by a passenger in his thighs under the knee caps worn by him after he landed at Tiruchi international airport from Singapore by Scoot Airlines in the early hours of Wednesday.

The officers also seized a gold chain of 24 karat purity concealed in his clothes. The total quantity of gold extracted from the paste form was 1,317.50 grams. The total value of the seized gold was put at ₹1.03 crore. The passenger was arrested and further investigation was in progress, said Customs sources.

