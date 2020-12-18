Tiruchirapalli

Gold seized from air passenger

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence (AIU) arrested a passenger who arrived here from Dubai by an Air India Express flight on Friday after he was found smuggling gold.

The passenger was intercepted at the green channel of customs on suspicion of carrying gold. The AIU officers recovered two packets of paste-like material containing gold concealed in socks. The quantity of gold seized was 971 grams with its value being ₹49.64 lakh. Further investigation was on, a press release from the Customs said.

