Gold rods smuggled by passenger seized

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized cylindrical shaped gold rods that were being smuggled by an air passenger who arrived here from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight on Saturday.

Based on intelligence, the male passenger was intercepted by the Customs officers at the exit gate. On examination of the checked-in luggage of the passenger, the officers found eight cylindrical shaped gold rods ingeniously concealed in the metal portions of two sand clocks and one double punch stapler machine. The quantity of the seized gold rods of 24 carat purity was 158 grams valued at ₹ 7.88 lakh. Further investigation was in progress, a press release here said.