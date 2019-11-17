Gold plates seized from passenger at Tiruchi international airport

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized gold plates concealed in a coffee grinder by an incoming passenger at the Tiruchi international airport in the early hours on Sunday.
Lokithas, 24, of Pudukottai district arrived here from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight IX 614 when the Air Intelligence Unit officers detected a couple of gold plates while they were checking the coffee grinder.
The ‘C’ shaped gold plates of 24 carat purity weighed 349 g and was valued at ₹13.28 lakh. The passenger was detained and the smuggled gold was seized. Further investigation is on, said Customs sources.
