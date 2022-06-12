Gold pieces seized at airport

June 12, 2022 20:25 IST

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized gold pieces weighing 386.5 grams which were smuggled by a male passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai on Friday.

Acting on intelligence, the officials intercepted the passenger who arrived by an Air India Express flight at the exit gate. On examination of his checked-in luggage, the officials found 20 small gold pieces in different shapes ingeniously concealed in five different electronic home appliances: portable hand mixer, hair styler, trimmer box with charger, portable electric juicer and a baby fan.

The gold pieces of 24 karat purity weighing 386.5 grams and valued at ₹19.99 lakh were seized from the passenger. Further investigation was in progress, a press release from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Tiruchi, said.