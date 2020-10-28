Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewels stolen from Tahsildar’s house

Gold jewellery weighing 16 sovereigns and ₹10,000 in cash were reportedly stolen from the house of a Special Tahsildar at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Mannachanallur on Tuesday.

The Special Tahsildar serving at Manapparai T Seykizhaar had left for work and his wife was away when unidentified persons gained entry into the house after breaking the locks of the grill gate and decamped with the valuables kept inside the almirah.

Mannachanallur Police are investigating.

