Gold jewels found stolen from a locker in BHEL cooperative bank

09 February 2021 20:38 IST

TIRUCHI

Gold jewels weighing about 30 sovereigns were reportedly found stolen from one of the lockers in BHEL Employees Cooperative Bank's main branch situated inside BHEL quarters on the city's outskirts on Monday.

The locker was reportedly found not properly locked by one of the employees of the bank in the morning following which an alert was sounded to its hirer, S. Tilak. The locker was originally hired by Tilak's father Shankar, a BHEL employee who died in September last.

Subsequently, the locker was being jointly hired by Tilak and his mother. Police sources said the previous time Tilak had opened the locker was in December last year and had not done any operation thereafter. The bank has a total number of 1,878 lockers of which only the one hired by Tilak was found not properly locked.

The sources said one of the bank employees found the locker opened and alerted Tilak who came in the evening. He lodged a complaint with the Boiler Plant police on Tuesday about the incident stating that 30 sovereigns kept inside the locker had been stolen.

A senior police officer said there was no disturbance to the locker which was not found broken as well. The police would conduct an investigation by examining the footage generated by the surveillance cameras at the bank, besides checking the ledgers as part of their investigation.

A case under IPC section 380 (theft in any building) has been registered. Further investigation was on in the case. In October 2019, a sum of ₹1.43 crore was stolen from the bank's sub-branch situated in another place within the BHEL area. The burglary case was still under investigation.