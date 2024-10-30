Gold jewellery with fake Hallmark symbol seized from shop in Illupur

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai, conducted a search and seizure operation in a jewellery outlet in Iluppur taluk in Pudukottai district on Wednesday and seized 1,643.36 grams of gold jewellery with fake Hallmark symbol.

The jewellery had fake hallmark symbols, including BIS logo, but without Hallmark Unique Identification Digit. The operation was carried out at M/s Balaji Jewellery in Illuppur taluk.

As per Gazette Notification order no. 1047 (E) dated March 3, 2023, Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order 2023, no jeweller shall sell gold jewellery without a valid HUID mark, which is unique for each gold jewellery, after March 31, 2023, a press release from Senior Director and Head BIS, Madurai, S.D. Dayanand said..

A criminal complaint would be file under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 against the jeweller.

In order to prevent manufacturers or retailers from distributing fake goods and misleading the wider populace, BIS is initiating search and seizure operations based on information of misuse, the release added.