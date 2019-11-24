Gold jewellery stolen from pawn brokerage shop

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery weighing around 20 sovereigns from a pawn brokerage shop at Thirumazhapadi in Ariyalur district.
The culprits gained entry into the shop after breaking open the front door and decamped with valuables kept inside the locker, said police sources. A detective dog was pressed into service to track the route taken by the culprits. Fingerprint experts also inspected the spot. The Thirumanur police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.