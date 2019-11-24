Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery stolen from pawn brokerage shop

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery weighing around 20 sovereigns from a pawn brokerage shop at Thirumazhapadi in Ariyalur district.

The culprits gained entry into the shop after breaking open the front door and decamped with valuables kept inside the locker, said police sources. A detective dog was pressed into service to track the route taken by the culprits. Fingerprint experts also inspected the spot. The Thirumanur police have registered a case.

Nov 24, 2019

