Gold jewellery stolen in break-in

Gold jewellery weighing 29 sovereigns were reported stolen from a house at Abinimangalam village near Pulivalam in the district on Monday.

The house inmate, S. Jeyarani, 65, was out, when unidentified persons gained entry into the house after breaking open the front metal gate and stole the valuables kept inside the bureau. The theft came to light when Ms. Jeyarani returned home. The value of the stolen jewellery was estimated to be ₹4.35 lakh.

Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene and a detective dog was also pressed into service. Pulivalam police have registered a case.