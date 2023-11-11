Gold jewellery stolen from two locked houses near Tiruchi

November 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In two separate house break-ins, unidentified persons gained entry into locked houses near Tiruchi and made away with gold jewellery weighing 14 sovereigns. The crimes were reported in Lalgudi and Jeeyapuram police station limits.

The theft in Lalgudi police station limits was reported at Paramasivapuram in Angarai village where the complainant, J. Sumathi, 65, resided. Police sources said Sumathi left for the house of her son at Woraiyur in Tiruchi a few days ago when the crime occurred. On getting information from her domestic helper on Friday, Sumathi went to her residence and found that her house was broken open from the rear side and gold jewellery weighing 10 sovereigns stolen from the almirah. Acting on her complainant, the Lalgudi police have registered a case.

The other incident was reported at Mutharasanallur near Tiruchi. The complainant S. Rajeswari, 55, went to her brother’s house at Mayiladuthurai along with her mother recently. Unidentified persons gained entry into the house after breaking open the front door and made away with gold jewellery weighing four sovereigns. The Jeeyapuram police are investigating, said police sources.

