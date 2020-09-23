Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery stolen from temple priest’s house

About 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery was reported stolen from the house of a temple priest in Keezhvelur limits on Monday. Ganeshkumar, 40, was at a relative’s house along with his family members. On returning, he found the door of his house broke open and the jewellery and silver ornaments missing. A sniffer dog that was pressed into service traced the path of the intruders along Arasanikulam and Therku Veedhi and stopped in front of a shop, sources said. A forensic team lifted fingerprints from scene of crime.

Cattle thief arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the district on the charge of stealing cows and calves and transporting them in a mini goods carrier on Tuesday. V. Surya of Pattukottai was transporting the cattle when one of the cows jumped out when the vehicle when it slowed down near a speed breaker near Siruvachur. Police sources said a highway patrol team that noticed the incident intercepted the goods carrier and questioned Surya. It came to light that the animals were being taken to Tiruchi. Marvuvathur police registered a case under IPC Section 379 (theft) against Surya. The animals were later handed over to their owner M. Kamaraj, the complainant.

