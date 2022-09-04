Gold jewellery stolen from police Inspector’s house

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI
September 04, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery weighing 11 sovereigns from the house of a Reserve Inspector serving at the Pudukottai District Armed Reserve unit when he was away to Coimbatore on Friday. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police sources said Reserve Inspector Gopinath, a resident of Chinnappa Nagar extension in Pudukottai Town, went to his daughter’s house at Coimbatore on September 2. Unidentified persons gained entry into the house and stole a gold bangle set, a couple of ear studs and a gold chain totally weighing 11 sovereigns and escaped. Ganesh Nagar police are investigating.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app