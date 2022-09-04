Gold jewellery stolen from police Inspector’s house

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery weighing 11 sovereigns from the house of a Reserve Inspector serving at the Pudukottai District Armed Reserve unit when he was away to Coimbatore on Friday.

Police sources said Reserve Inspector Gopinath, a resident of Chinnappa Nagar extension in Pudukottai Town, went to his daughter’s house at Coimbatore on September 2. Unidentified persons gained entry into the house and stole a gold bangle set, a couple of ear studs and a gold chain totally weighing 11 sovereigns and escaped. Ganesh Nagar police are investigating.