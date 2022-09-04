Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery stolen from police Inspector’s house

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery weighing 11 sovereigns from the house of a Reserve Inspector serving at the Pudukottai District Armed Reserve unit when he was away to Coimbatore on Friday. 

Police sources said Reserve Inspector Gopinath, a resident of Chinnappa Nagar extension in Pudukottai Town, went to his daughter’s house at Coimbatore on September 2. Unidentified persons gained entry into the house and stole a gold bangle set, a couple of ear studs and a gold chain totally weighing 11 sovereigns and escaped. Ganesh Nagar police are investigating.  


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2022 9:16:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gold-jewellery-stolen-from-police-inspectors-house/article65850519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY