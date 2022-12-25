ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jewellery stolen from house

December 25, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold jewellery weighing a little over nine sovereigns and silver ornaments to the extent of 80 grams were reported stolen from a house at Singalanthapuram in Thuraiyur taluk on Friday when the occupants were away. The complaint was lodged with the police on Saturday.

Police said the complainant S. Kasthuri had locked her house and left for work. The woman returned home in the afternoon when she found the valuables stolen from the almirah. The Thuraiyur Police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US