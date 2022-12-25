Gold jewellery stolen from house

December 25, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Gold jewellery weighing a little over nine sovereigns and silver ornaments to the extent of 80 grams were reported stolen from a house at Singalanthapuram in Thuraiyur taluk on Friday when the occupants were away. The complaint was lodged with the police on Saturday.

Police said the complainant S. Kasthuri had locked her house and left for work. The woman returned home in the afternoon when she found the valuables stolen from the almirah. The Thuraiyur Police have registered a case.