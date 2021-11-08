Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery, silver articles looted from locked house

Gold jewellery weighing 119 sovereigns, three kg of silver articles, a diamond ear stud and ₹30,000 in cash were reported stolen from a locked house at Perakambi village in Manachanallur taluk in the district recently.

The house owner, A. Latha, 50, the complainant, left for her daughter's house in Chennai on November 2 leaving the house locked. The theft is believed to have been committed thereafter. Latha's husband Anbazhagan and son worked abroad, police sources said.

Latha was returning home from Chennai when she received a phone call informing her of the theft.

The sources said unidentified persons gained entry into the house after breaking through the front door and escaped with the booty. Fingerprint experts inspected the scene of crime and Siruganur police registered a case.


