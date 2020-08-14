Gold jewellery, cash stolen from car

14 August 2020 18:28 IST

TIRUCHI

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery, cash, a couple of mobile phones and ATM cards after breaking open the window of a car that was parked close to the Cauvery river at Murungapettai near here on Wednesday.

The occupants of the car who had come from Chennai to immerse ‘asthi’ had gone to the river to take bath, said police.

Three persons, including the complainant N. Vaidhyanathan (34), had left Chennai to immerse the asthi of a 'swamigal’ at Rameswaram. However, finding it difficult to proceed to Rameswaram during the lockdown, the three persons came to Amma Mandapam in Srirangam where they were asked by the police to leave the spot. The three then drove to Murungapetttai on the way to Jeeyapuram and parked the car near the river to have a bath. They, however, chose not to immerse the 'asthi' at that spot and went to take bath leaving behind the bags containing gold jewellery they wore inside the vehicle.

The sources said upon coming back after having bath, they found one of the window glasses of the car broken and their bags containing gold chains, rings besides a diamond studded ring, ₹20,000 cash, a couple of mobile phones, ATM card and driving licence stolen. The matter was reported to the Jeeyapuram police station where a case was booked.