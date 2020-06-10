Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery, cash looted

Gold jewellery weighing 40 sovereigns and ₹2 lakh in cash were reportedly stolen from the house of a petrol pump owner at Rajagopal Nagar near Kollidam No. 1 Tollgate on the outskirts of the city.

The offence was committed between midnight and in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police sources said unidentified persons gained entry into the house of Murugesan, 73, owner of the fuel outlet, after breaking through the side window grill. Murugesan, his wife and son were fast asleep in the hall at the time of the incident.

The unidentified persons decamped with the valuables and cash kept inside the bureau. The offence came to light on Tuesday morning after Murugesan woke up.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Ziaul Haque inspected the crime scene and conducted inquiry. A detective dog used for crime detection was pressed into service to track the route taken by the culprits, Finger print experts inspected the crime scene.

Kollidam Police registered a case on a complaint from Murugesan.

