Gold in paste form seized from air passengers

TIRUCHI

In a joint operation by the Central Intelligence Unit and the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs, officials seized gold in paste form allegedly smuggled by three passengers, including a woman, at the international airport here on Sunday night.

The passengers had concealed it in their person which was detected by the officials moments upon their arrival from Kuala Lumpur by an Air India Express flight operated under Vande Bharat to evacuate Indians from abroad.

Airport sources said the paste was sent for a chemical processing on Monday morning and the gold recovered after its completion was around 1.4 kg. The value of the gold was around ₹83 lakh. Cases were registered against them.