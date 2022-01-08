Gold concealed in soft drink powder seized at Tiruchi airport

TIRUCHI

08 January 2022 18:55 IST

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday seized 254.50 gm of 24 carat gold in powder form, concealed as soft drink powder, from a passenger at the international airport here.

Based on intelligence, the male passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted by Customs officers at the exit gate. On examination of his luggage, they found the gold powder concealed “ingeniously” in the soft drink powder. On extraction, the gold ingot valued at Rs. 12,34,834 was recovered. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was underway, an official press release said.

