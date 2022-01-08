Tiruchirapalli

Gold concealed in soft drink powder seized at Tiruchi airport

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday seized 254.50 gm of 24 carat gold in powder form, concealed as soft drink powder, from a passenger at the international airport here.

Based on intelligence, the male passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted by Customs officers at the exit gate. On examination of his luggage, they found the gold powder concealed “ingeniously” in the soft drink powder. On extraction, the gold ingot valued at Rs. 12,34,834 was recovered. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was underway, an official press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 6:56:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gold-concealed-in-soft-drink-powder-seized-at-tiruchi-airport/article38189347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY