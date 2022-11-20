  1. EPaper
Gold chain stolen from police constable in govt. bus

November 20, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A gold chain weighing five sovereigns was reportedly stolen from a police constable when he was travelling in a State Transport Corporation bus a few days ago.  The incident is said to have taken place when the constable M. Ranjithkumar, 30, serving at Armed Reserve in Tiruchi, was travelling in the bus after meeting his parents at Thozhurpatti in Thottiyam taluk. He found his gold chain stolen on reaching the Musiri Kaikatti bus stop. Acting on a complaint lodged by the constable, Musiri police have registered a case under IPC section 379 (theft). 

