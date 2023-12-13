GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold chain stolen from deity at temple in Thottiyam 

December 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police have formed a special team to identify and arrest the unidentified persons who stole a gold ‘thali’ chain from a deity at Arulmigu Madura Kaliamman temple at Thottiyam in Tiruchi district on Monday.

The Thottiyam police registered a case following a complaint preferred by the temple trustee. The temple priest informed the trustee that a gold ‘thali’ chain weighing 15 sovereigns worn on the deity went missing after a special puja on Monday.’

Police sources suspect that the ornament was stolen during the puja and launched a search to identify and arrest the accused persons.

