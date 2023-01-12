ADVERTISEMENT

Gold chain stolen from deity at temple in Kanakiliyanallur

January 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons stole a gold ‘thali’ chain from a deity at Sarvaloga Nathaswamy Temple at Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi district during the intervening period of Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.  Siruganur police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by temple priest R. Kannan. Police said the priest locked the temple on Tuesday evening and went home.  When he came to the temple on Wednesday morning, he found the locks of the front grill gates broken and the gold chain, weighing half sovereign, worn on the deity stolen.  Fingerprint experts inspected the temple. Sniffer dog was also brought to the spot to track the route taken by the culprits. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US