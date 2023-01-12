HamberMenu
Gold chain stolen from deity at temple in Kanakiliyanallur

January 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons stole a gold ‘thali’ chain from a deity at Sarvaloga Nathaswamy Temple at Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi district during the intervening period of Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.  Siruganur police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by temple priest R. Kannan. Police said the priest locked the temple on Tuesday evening and went home.  When he came to the temple on Wednesday morning, he found the locks of the front grill gates broken and the gold chain, weighing half sovereign, worn on the deity stolen.  Fingerprint experts inspected the temple. Sniffer dog was also brought to the spot to track the route taken by the culprits. 

