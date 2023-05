May 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police are searching for two unidentified persons who allegedly snatched a gold chain from K Nithya, 40, who was riding a scooter near Srinivasa Nagar at Edamalaipatti Pudur. A case has been registered by Edamalaipatti Pudur Police under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.