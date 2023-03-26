ADVERTISEMENT

Gold chain snatched from woman in Tiruchi city

March 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police registered a case against unidentified persons who snatched a gold chain from a woman near Subramaniyapuram on Saturday evening.

The police sources said R. Sivapriya, 35, a native of Melakalkandarkottai in Tiruchi, was walking with her son after completing her yoga class in Sundhararaj Nagar at Subramaniyapuram.

At this juncture, two unidentified persons came close to them on a two-wheeler and the pillion-rider snatched her chain about 9.75 sovereigns of gold and escaped from the spot.

Based on her complaint, the K.K. Nagar crime police registered a case against the two unknown accused under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also launched an investigation analysing the CCTV footage to find out the identity of the accused.

