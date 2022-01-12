Gold, cash distributed under Marriage Assistance scheme to 515 women

TIRUVARUR

12 January 2022 19:20 IST

A total of 515 women, including 129 in Muthupettai Panchayat Union, received eight grams of gold and cash assistance on Wednesday under the Marriage Assistance scheme.

While the married women in Muthupettai union received ₹99,97,634 cash assistance apart from eight grams of gold, 183 in Kottur Block received ₹1,43,97,807 cash dole and gold coins and 203 women in Thiruthuraipoondi PU received ₹1,60,57,130 cash and gold coins.

The gold coins and cash assistance was distributed to beneficiaries at functions held at the respective Block Development Offices on Wednesday, according to an official release.