Tiruchirapalli

Gold, cash distributed under Marriage Assistance scheme to 515 women

A total of 515 women, including 129 in Muthupettai Panchayat Union, received eight grams of gold and cash assistance on Wednesday under the Marriage Assistance scheme.

While the married women in Muthupettai union received ₹99,97,634 cash assistance apart from eight grams of gold, 183 in Kottur Block received ₹1,43,97,807 cash dole and gold coins and 203 women in Thiruthuraipoondi PU received ₹1,60,57,130 cash and gold coins.

The gold coins and cash assistance was distributed to beneficiaries at functions held at the respective Block Development Offices on Wednesday, according to an official release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 7:22:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gold-cash-distributed-under-marriage-assistance-scheme-to-515-women/article38254387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY