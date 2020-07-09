Tiruchirapalli

Gold biscuits seized

In a first case of seizure of smuggled gold during lockdown period at the international airport here, officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit confiscated eight gold biscuits from two passengers who had arrived from Sharjah by an evacuation flight operated by the Air India Express on Wednesday evening.

The gold biscuits seized from Thiagarajan and Venkatesh, both hailing from Tiruvarur district, weighed about 920 grams and was valued at ₹45 lakh. The biscuits were found concealed in punching machines.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 10:16:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gold-biscuits-seized/article32035598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY