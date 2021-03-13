Gold and silver ornaments seized

TIRUVARUR

Gold and silver ornaments worth ₹9.82 crore were seized by the police at Vaduvur check post on Friday evening.

The seizure was made by the police team led by Muthulakshmi, Inspector, Vaduvur Police Station, during routine vehicle checks in view of the elections.

The vehicle proceeding towards Thanjavur from Mannargudi was found carrying 64.623 kg of gold and silver ornaments. The seized valuables were later handed over to the Election Flying Squad by the police team, sources said.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that so far, the Tiruvarur police have effected the seizure of gold, silver, diamonds and cash totalling ₹19.27 crore during vehicle checks conducted by special police teams at different check posts in Tiruvarur district.