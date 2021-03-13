Gold and silver ornaments seized

TIRUVARUR
Gold and silver ornaments worth ₹9.82 crore were seized by the police at Vaduvur check post on Friday evening.
The seizure was made by the police team led by Muthulakshmi, Inspector, Vaduvur Police Station, during routine vehicle checks in view of the elections.
The vehicle proceeding towards Thanjavur from Mannargudi was found carrying 64.623 kg of gold and silver ornaments. The seized valuables were later handed over to the Election Flying Squad by the police team, sources said.
Meanwhile, sources claimed that so far, the Tiruvarur police have effected the seizure of gold, silver, diamonds and cash totalling ₹19.27 crore during vehicle checks conducted by special police teams at different check posts in Tiruvarur district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath