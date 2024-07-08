GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Godrej Agrovet launches ‘Samadhan’ near Orathanadu

T.R.B. Raaja inaugurates the centre at Echankottai hamlet in Orathanadu taluk of Thanjavur district; the facility is expected to benefit the oil palm cultivation in a big way

Published - July 08, 2024 06:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The setting up of “Samadhan”, a one-stop solution centre, by Godrej Agrovet will empower the oil palm farmers and enhance their prosperity, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa has said.

The Minister was inaugurating the centre at Echankottai hamlet in Orathanadu Taluk, Thanjavur district on Monday. He the centre exemplified the State government’s commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to bringing food processing units to the agriculturally rich Delta districts of Tamil Nadu, according to a press release from Godrej Agrovet.

Expressing confidence that partnering with Godrej Agrovet would empower the Tamil Nadu farmers by improving their income and agricultural practices, he said that the launch of the Samadhan Centre was in line with Godrej’s strategy to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating its strong belief in the State’s potential.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet, said the government’s support and encouragement provide an opportunity to work together in a region with immense potential for oil palm cultivation and thereby reducing the country’s palm oil imports.

The “Samadhan” is a one-stop solution centre which provides a comprehensive package of knowledge, inputs, tools, services, and solutions to oil palm farmers that will be critical in enabling farmers to enhance their yield and improve their productivity. Empowering farmers with cutting-edge technology and global best practices, the Centre will aid farmers to make informed decisions about venturing into oil palm cultivation thereby enabling them sustained growth in their income, the release added.

