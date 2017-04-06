Godown constructed

Construction of a godown at Kovilpathu near Thalaignayiru in Nagapattinam district, with a storage capacity of one lakh tonnes, considered to be the largest in the State, has been completed and is expected to be thrown open for use soon.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation took up the work at an estimate of ₹150 crore, in consultation with the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi. It designed the safety of the godown as the construction was taken up in a coastal village.

According to sources, the godown would cater to the needs of several districts. “During monsoon period, the movement of essentials, particularly rice, is hit due to water-logged areas in some districts. But, the Kovilpathu area was found to be ideal for construction of a godown. Movement of paddy and other produce could be done without any hitch during the monsoon period too,” an official said. Goods are expected to be moved by trains.

The godown has been divided into separate units, each with a capacity of stocking at least 5,000 tonnes. It will avoid manual work. It will be operated in a mechanical way and thus ensure speed and quality. The space will facilitate swift movement of trucks.