GO on free bus travel to policemen soon: DGP

TIRUCHI

16 December 2021 18:44 IST

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday said a Government Order (GO) allowing police personnel to travel free of cost in State Transport Corporation buses would be issued soon.

Speaking at a grievance meet of police personnel held here, he said an announcement to that effect was made in the State Assembly. All police personnel were given modern identity cards with hologram for travel in government buses. In order to ensure hassle-free travel, steps had been taken to issue a GO soon.

Mr. Babu said the State government had taken steps to ensure the physical and mental well-being of police personnel. It was with the aim of ensuring sufficient rest that they were granted weekly off, which required an amendment to the Police Standing Orders.

Stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was particular about cancellation of minor punishments of policemen in their service record, Mr. Babu said he had issued orders to commute the punishment of 316 policemen and reduced the punishment of 164 personnel. In addition, 51 police personnel, including 21 women, who were removed from service for violation of conduct rules, had been re-inducted.

As per the demands of police personnel, he said 1,353 of them were transferred to their native districts a few days ago. The Commissioners of Police and Inspector Generals of Police, who head the zones, had been asked to give transfer to needy persons depending upon vacancies.

The DGP said policing was a challenging job. He himself had been involved in a gunfight thrice with sandalwood smuggler Veerappan. Police personnel made many sacrifices and despite the risk factors, they worked to ensure law and order.

V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, and senior police officials participated.