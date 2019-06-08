‘G.O. on 24x7 will benefit only big players’

The conditions laid down in the recently issued Government Order for running shops and establishments round-the-clock on all days of the year clearly indicate that the move favoured only bigger players, according a section of traders here.

While welcoming the G.O. citing the convenience for customers to make their purchases at night by avoiding the heat of the daytime, the secretary, Federation of Kudanthai All Businessmen Traders Associations, V. Sathyanarayanan, felt that excluding tea stalls and petty shops and the business units with less than 10 employees out of the ambit of the GO was a detrimental move.

Permitting one section of traders / businessmen to stay open 24 hours in a day and denying the same concession to others citing certain conditions would only be considered as a partial attitude of the government. Hence the government should reconsider its decision and allow all traders / businessmen to run their shops throughout the day on all days, he added.