G.O. issued to appoint a consultant for Olympic Academy in Tiruchi

September 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has issued a Government Order for appointing a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report for the proposed Olympic Academy in Tiruchi.

Pursuant to the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on establishing an Olympic Academy in Tiruchi, the Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) carried out a preliminary study at Panjappur on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway regarding it a few months ago. Various aspects, including the availability of land, type of soil, proximity to the city, water availability, road infrastructure and others were studied during the preliminary study.

Since the proposed site was said to have satisfied most of the parameters, the Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru asked the Tiruchi Corporation to allot a parcel of land at Panjappur.

Contrary to speculation that it would require about 200 acres of land at Panjappur, it is learnt the civic body had taken formal steps to allot 30 acres of land in the first phase.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the in-principle agreement for allotting 30 acres of land had been sent to the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

A G.O. has been issued to appoint a consultant to prepare the DPR. Various components of the Olympic Academy would be known only after the completion of the detailed study and the preparation of the project report.

Mr. Kumar said there were about 168 Olympic sports. The idea was to set up world-class infrastructure for all recognised Olympic sports including basketball, volleyball, cycling, hockey, football, tennis, swimming and others in the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi. In addition to them, a modern cricket training centre was also proposed.

Priority would be on establishing facilities for athletics, swimming, football and volleyball. The preparation of DPR will be over by December. The land was not a major issue as the Corporation had about 574 acres of land at Panjappur. It had expressed its willingness allot depending upon the requirement for the Olympic Academy.

