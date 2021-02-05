Go for elevated corridor in place of service lanes: traders

An 8-km elevated corridor can be built from Palpannai to Tiruverumbur and government lands are available along the next six km

Property owners and traders who face displacement due to land acquisition for the proposed service lanes along the city-stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway have mooted the construction of an elevated corridor as an alternative so as to protect the livelihood of a large number of people who would be affected by the project.

The Tiruchi-Thanjai NH67 Salai Virivakka Panikalal Bathikapaduvor Kootammaippu (Federation of Persons Affected by Widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway) has put forth the suggestion through a resolution adopted at its emergency consultative meeting held on Thursday. Ve. Govindarajalu, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, participated in the meeting and expressed solidarity with the federation members.

Condemning “the attempts made to demolish,” shops, commercial establishments, houses, educational institutions, hospitals and places of worship on both sides of the 14.5 km stretch between Palpannai and Thuvakudi for building service lanes, the federation said construction of an elevated corridor would offer a permanent solution without affecting anyone.

The federation, in another resolution, threatened that its members would boycott the Assembly elections if their demand was not considered favourably. And that they would also take up other forms of agitations if the issue was not resolved amicably.

The volume of traffic on the city stretch of the Thanjavur highway would come down substantially once the semi-ring road, coming up between Asoor on Thanjavur highway and Thindukarai on Karur highway, was completed, the federation observed and urged the authorities to take steps to expedite the ring road project.

‘Technology available’

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Raghunathan, secretary of the federation, observed that the service land was sought essentially for catering to local traffic. “We are not opposed to meeting this requirement. But this can be done without acquiring lands, where a business eco-system exists and cannot be damaged. Given the technology available, why not go for an elevated corridor?” he wondered.

He suggested the elevated corridor (to cater to the highway traffic) could be built from Palpannai to Tiruverumbur, a distance of about eight km. Government lands are available along the next six km. The corridor can be linked to the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road near Palpannai, he added.

While an elevated corridor would be the best alternative, the government may also consider another alternative of laying a bypass road between Thuvakudi and Tiruchi-Chennai highway. “The cost of any of these two alternatives will work out cheaper than constructing service lanes after acquiring lands and shifting utilities,” he contended.

P. Prem Anand, treasurer of the federation, said the entire trade and business on both sides of the road would be affected due to land acquisition and questioned the rationale behind taking up such a project within the Corporation limits.