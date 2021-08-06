‘Go for deep sea fishing instead of pair trawling’

Fishermen urged to opt for State subsidy scheme

Citing monitoring by Sri Lankan Navy at IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) zone, Nagapattinam administration has exhorted fishermen to desist from intrusion with their pair trawling activities in the Palk Bay and instead improve their livelihood by opting for deep sea fishing under the scheme funded by Central and State governments.

Under the scheme for conversion of the pair trawlers into deep sea fishing vessels that would ease pressure on marine resources in the Palk Bay area, the Central and State governments extend subsidy to the extent of 50% and 20% respectively for purchase of a deep sea fishing boat costing ₹80 lakh. The subsidy benefits of the Centre and State amount to ₹40 lakh and ₹16 lakh respectively. The contribution of the beneficiary was only ₹8 lakh and the remaining ₹16 lakh could be sourced as bank loan.

Skill training for the hygienic handling of the catch would be provided through Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) in Kochi, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.

Those interested in the scheme can approach the office of Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, to apply and avail themselves of the benefits under the scheme. Fishermen whose boats had been confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy would be given priority, the Collector said.