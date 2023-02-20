GM inspects track strength between Tiruchi and Thanjavur

February 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Southern Railway General Manager R. N. Singh on Monday inspected the strength of the railway track between Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

According to official sources, the GM’s inspection was viewed as a harbinger for increasing the maximum permissible speed of passenger trains from the existing 100 km/hr to 120 km/hr.

When the GM arrived at Thanjavur in the afternoon, rail passenger associations met him and submitted memorandums seeking various passenger amenities at the railway stations on the main-line section, introduction of new services, and revival of stoppages.

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association sought the introduction of a daytime intercity express service between Tiruchi and Chennai Egmore/Tambaram and new train services to Mumbai CST from Tiruchi and from Tambaram to Kollam/Ernakulam/Kochuveli and Thoothukudi. It called for introduction of train services between Belgaum/Hubbali and Thanjavur/Kumbakonam; between Mayiladuthurai and Bodi and morning express services to connect Thanjavur and Thirupathiripuliyur and Mayiladuthurai with Guruvayur/Palakkad.

The association also sought the extension of Chennai Central-New Delhi Garib Rath up to Tiruchi through the main line, convert the Rameswaram-Tirupati Express (train number: 16779/16780) as a daily service, regularisation of Ahmedabad-Tiruchi TOD special service via. main-line as bi-weekly and revival of passenger services through Pattukottai.

Meanwhile, the Train Passengers’ Association, Papanasam, demanded the revival of the stoppage at Papanasam railway station for Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express (train number: 16231/16232) by pointing out that the service 16231/16232 had halted at Papanasam before the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Stating that the computerised reservation counter functioning at Papanasam fetched around ₹15 lakh per month through advance/current booking of passenger tickets, the TPA claimed that the passengers/tourists commuting between Papanasam and important destinations such as Bengaluru and Mysore in Karnataka and Hosur in Tamil Nadu were put to hardship as they were made to proceed to Thanjavur to board the Mysuru Express.

A memorandum urging Southern Railway to appoint adequate number of gatekeepers on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section and stoppages for Secunderabad-Rameswaram weekly express at Muthupettai and Peravurani was submitted to the GM on the occasion.