Glut in production of sugarcane in Tiruchi district

‘Senkarumbu’ or ‘panneer karumbu,’ the sugarcane variety that is ubiquitous during Pongal festivities, has started arriving at the market. But farmers who have raised the variety are complaining of poor returns given the bumper harvest and glut in production this year.

As they are literally racing against time to sell the sugarcane within the next few days, as it would not have takers after the Pongal festival, farmers have been forced to sell the produce at whatever price offered by intermediaries and traders. The Pongal festival sees a huge demand for this variety but with that the demand ends. Farmers raise the crop of 11 months duration in specific pockets such as Tiruvalarsolai and Thirukattupalli seeking to make a good profit during the season.

Farmers who have raised the cane say that despite the good harvest, they are not reaping the benefits as the field price offered by the middlemen are lower than last year’s rates. Although the government was procuring the cane for being distributed as part of the Pongal gift to ration card holders, middle men are getting a cut here too, farmers complain.

“The yield has been very good and the sugarcane is of very good quality this year in my field. I had spent about ₹2 lakh to raise the cane on an acre,” said S. Bala, 35, of Thiruvalarsolai near Tiruchi. So far, he has sold a part of his harvest, about 3,000 canes, to the government at ₹19 each. He would be selling the rest in the market as his canes are usually in good demand due to its quality. “But the intermediaries who buy the cane from us are offering a rate lesser than last year. Last year, they offered ₹30 a cane, but this year they are offering just about ₹25,” said Mr.Bala.

Obviously, an increase in area of cultivation due to availability of water for irrigation and good yield has resulted in a glut. Some claimed that farmers in places as Salem district too have raised the variety due to availability of water and normal monsoon. Farmers are sore that the government procurement is being done at the eleventh hour this year and that too at poor price. A section of farmers in Thirukattupalli area, another major pocket where the variety of cane is grown every year, say they were offered just ₹120 a bunch (10 canes) by those procuring the sugarcane for supply as part of Pongal gift.

Many farmers sell their produce at ₹15-17 a cane fearing that they would be saddled with the cane. “We have just a few days left to sell our produce. The cane has to be harvested over the next two or three days. Otherwise, we will face huge losses,” said Mr.Bala.

“Farmers, who had entered into agreements with traders about 15 days, have made some profit as they were able to sell the cane at ₹140 to 150 a bunch (of 10 canes). But the rest are in a bad situation as a bunch fetches just ₹115 now out of which they would have to shell out ₹20 towards cutting charges,” said P.Raghu, a farmers of Nadupadgai near Thirukattupalli. Farmers will be able to make a profit of about ₹ 50,000 an acre only if they sell they get at least ₹160-170 a bunch, he said.

Mr.Raghu, who clinched a deal 15 days back, has sold the crop on 30 cents for a price of ₹1 lakh. Though he has made some profit, he says he is unlikely to raise the crop next year. “Supplying cane to the sugar factories seems to be better option and I will rather go for the variety,” he says.