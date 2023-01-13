Glut in production leaves cane growers sore

January 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The government’s decision to procure sugar canes (‘panneer karumbu’), albeit after some initial hesitation, to be distributed as part of the Pongal gift hampers to ration card holders had brought cheers to farmers. But not all farmers who had raised the edible variety of sugarcane have benefited by the procurement.

A section of farmers who raised the variety are complaining of poor returns given the glut in production this year. The glut is primarily due to an increase in the area of cultivation as more farmers have opted to raise sugarcane that is ubiquitous during Pongal festivities, anticipating good returns in view of the government procurement over the past few years.

Besides, officials’ insistence on uniform quality in terms of the length and girth of the cane has caused problems this time, farmers complain. On Friday, many farmers were desperate to sell off the sugarcane as it would not find many takers after the Pongal festival.

“Insistence on uniform length and girth has resulted in cane of lesser height in the fields to be rejected even though they are in no way inferior in quality”V. JeevakumarAssociation functionary

However, for some of the regular growers such as S. Bala of Thiruvalarsolai near Tiruchi, this has been a good season. “This year, no middlemen were involved unlike in the past. Officials procured the cane directly and this was a very good experience for farmers like me. The rate was also good though we had to drop off the cane at the ration shops indicated by the officials,” he said.

However, Mr. Bala conceded that a lot of sugarcane remain stagnant in the fields in Thirukattupalli, Koviladi and other villages in neighbouring Thanjavur district, where the cane variety is grown on a larger area. On an average, 20,000 sugar canes are harvested from an acre. This year, officials from the respective districts sourced the cane locally and this has resulted in sugarcane remaining unsold in the delta region, he said.

Taking advantage of the situation, traders are offering just ₹150 to ₹160 for a bunch of 10 sugar canes, say farmers. “Not many traders are coming to buy and sugarcane is yet to be harvested in many fields,” said P. Raghu, a farmer of Nadupadgai near Thirukattupalli. He conceded that no intermediaries are involved in the procurement this time, but observed that many farmers are not able to meet the quality demanded by the officials. Not all can supply cane of uniform length of six feet. Besides, farmers get to realise only ₹20 after cutting and transportation costs, he said.

V. Jeevakumar, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam, Thanjavur, felt that although the government procurement is welcome, it has raised some practical problems for some farmers due to the insistence on uniform length and girth of cane by officials. “This has resulted in the cane of lesser height in the fields to be rejected even though they were in no way inferior in quality. Private traders have started applying the criteria to exploit farmers, many of whom may even struggle to recover the cost of cultivation. In Soorakottai, cane from some fields which were more than six feet in length but were thin in girth have been rejected by officials,” Mr. Jeevakumar said. He suggested that the government do away with such conditions for procurement and increase the price to ₹4,000 a tonne.