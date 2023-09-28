Glass bottle surgically removed from man’s rectum in Pudukottai

September 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital in Pudukottai district surgically removed a glass bottle from a man’s rectum. The 45-year-old man, who is dumb and mentally ill, is suspected to have accidentally inserted the empty bottle into his rectum. A team of doctors conducted the surgery on the man after he came in with complaints of rectal bleeding and severe abdominal pain a week back. An X-ray and CT scan were taken, and a glass bottle of 250ml-capacity soft drink was found lodged inside the sigmoid colon. The doctors performed a laparotomy to remove the bottle, and the patient is now stable and is under observation, a doctor from the hospital said.

