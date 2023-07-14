July 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday urged district officials to give preference to ISI-certified products in their procurement tenders to ensure quality of goods, according to a BIS press release.

At a sensitisation training conducted for district-level officials here, they also appealed to the district administration to implement management system certification such as IS/ISO 9001 for individual departments and educational institutions.

The training was organised by the BIS, Madurai Branch. District Revenue Officer Uma Maheswari, who presided over the meeting, underlined the importance of standardisation in production and procurement of materials for government agencies.

S.D. Dayanand, Senior Director and Head, BIS, Madurai Branch, spoke on the importance of incorporating Indian standards in procurement tenders. Hemalatha Panicker, Joint Director, Madurai Branch, explained the activities of the BIS and mandatory quality control orders.

BIS Care App, registration of a complaint and penal provisions of the BIS Act for misuse of ISI-marked products were explained, the release added.